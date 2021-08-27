Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
News

Transit visas for people in Kabul, Islamabad hotels make space

Reservations in all hotels may be closed from tomorrow in Islamabad

Posted: Aug 27, 2021
SAMAA | and
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has decided to give transit visas to foreigners who are coming from Kabul, Afghanistan and make arrangements to ease their stay in the country.

The government decided this after twin bomb blasts at the Kabul airport on Thursday (August 26). Two powerful explosions and gunfire at the airport killed 77 people, including 13 US troops, and injured over 100 others, a day after western intelligence services warned that the facility may be targeted by terrorists.

Mere hours after the news broke, the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs issued instructions to the border management personnel to issue transit visas for foreigners, including diplomats, in Afghanistan, so they can enter Pakistan.

The transit visa says that those who will come to Pakistan will be bound to leave the country within 21 days. They will come to Islamabad from Kabul airport (no mention was made of other border crossings). These people will be accommodated in hotels in Islamabad and the administration has been making temporary arrangements.

In a letter to all the private hotels of Islamabad, a District Magistrate of Islamabad said that in view of the current situation across the border thousands of people are evacuating Afghanistan and passengers from transit flights are staying in Islamabad.

In order to accommodate these people the hotels have been told to stop taking reservations from Saturday for the next 21 days at least. Furthermore, all vacant rooms will be placed at the disposal of the Islamabad administration for the accommodation of these passengers.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat clarified some misinformation about hotel bookings.

“News about hotels closing in Islamabad is fake. No one is being evicted,” he said. “However, the request is made to prioritise international transit passengers in the new bookings.”

The changing regional situation prompted the authorities to ramp up the security of Chinese residents. A special cell has been set up for the security of 129 Chinese companies, including those working on CPEC projects.

Afghan Taliban Islamabad
 
Pakistan transit visa for Afghanistan, hotel reservation in Islamabad
 

