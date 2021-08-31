Pakistan administers record 1.4m covid vaccines in a day

Pakistan has set a new record of administering 1.4 million vaccines in a day, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar revealed Tuesday.

According to the National Ministry of Health, so far, 55.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Umar encouraged people to get immunised against the deadly virus. “With the expanded vaccine obligatory regime going into effect by September 1, now is the time to get vaccinated if you still have not been.”

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 30 Aug: 1,405,352

Total vaccine administered till now: 55,178,137

This is the highest single day vaccine administration done across the country! Keep it up Pakistan 🇵🇰 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 31, 2021

In a meeting last week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new restrictions for unvaccinated people in the country.

Students of or above the age of 17 years to get fully vaccinated by October 15.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30.

Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.

Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.

The government is mulling on booster shots for people with weak immune systems and health workers. Pakistanis travelling abroad can get a special dose, according to the requirements of the country they are travelling to, at special inoculation centres for Rs1,270.

Pakistan is presently battling the fourth wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 3,838 new cases were reported across the country, while 118 people succumbed to the coronavirus. The infection rate has jumped to 7.36%.