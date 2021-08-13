Pak-Afghan border: Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing opens after seven days

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan border officials are allowing people to enter after checking their documents.

The crossing was closed for traffic last week after Afghan Taliban closed their side of the border and said that until Pakistan relaxed its visa regime for Afghans, no one will be allowed through.

This was in response to Pakistani officials enforcing visa regime for Afghans which previously were not as strictly observed.

Following the border closure, hundreds of people and vehicles carrying goods were stuck on both sides of the border.

On Tuesday, Chaman Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Jumadad Mandokhel said that now along with CNIC jolders, the Tazkira holders can also come to Pakistan

“Recently, the border crossing was closed from the Afghanistan side,” he said. The government of Pakistan had kept it open before and it still is, he added.

Mandokhel said there was some [issue] with the timing. “Earlier, due to the corona SOPs, the timing was from 8am to 11am. The government of Pakistan has decided to extend the timing for all kind of movement,” the deputy commissioner said.

New timings will be from 8am to 4pm, Mandokhel said.

He said that the new timing is applicable on pedestrian as well as vehicular movement for kinds of trade including Afghan Transit Trade.

The deputy commissioner said that people will have to follow corona SOPs and get vaccinated.

Taliban start charging Customs duties on Pak-Afghan trade

Last month the Afghan Taliban started imposing Customs tariffs on commercial goods, which will force traders to pay double taxes.

Traders said that the Afghan government is already charging taxes, and now the Taliban will increase the cost of doing business, which will affect trade in both countries.

According to a tariff document obtained by SAMAA Digital, the movement of 376 items will be taxed, including cranes, excavators, electronics, animals, medicines and food. The rate is determined by number and ton.