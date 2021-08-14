Over 52,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court

More than 52,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court, a report of the apex court has revealed.

According to it, the exact number of pending cases is 52,379.

The number of criminal cases is 7,306, while 773 criminal appeals are pending. The court is hearing 29,934 civil appeals and 9,729 civil cases.

The court is hearing 25 suo motu cases, including the hearing on the attack on a temple in Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong, 136 human rights cases, and 106 constitutional petitions.

The number of pending cases was around 18,000 during the tenure of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad. Since then, the cases have more than doubled.

Pakistan had nearly 49,000 pending cases in May. The number has increased by 3,416 in three months.

Bhong temple case

Identify the men who attacked the temple in Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong and make them pay for the damage, the Supreme Court ruled Friday in a suo motu hearing of the case.

On August 5, a video of charged men attacking a mandir went viral on social media. They broke the windows and shouted Allah-o-Akbar as they vandalised the temple. The Supreme Court ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The Punjab police have arrested 95 men so far.

The chief justice has instructed the commissioner of Bahawalpur and deputy commissioner of Rahim Yar Khan to appear before the court at the next hearing.

On Tuesday, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Khurram Shehzad, the Pakistan Army, and Rangers personnel visited Bhong and handed over the keys of the temple to local Hindu leaders.

“A boundary wall has been constructed outside the temple and repairs of the mandir’s exteriors have been completed,” Shehzad said. “The cost incurred in its renovation will be recovered by the attackers.”

The district administration has devised a security plan for the temple and the people living in nearby areas.

“Repairs of the idols destroyed inside the temple will take some time,” Hindu Council spokesperson Lal Das Soni said. “Experts have been called in and it’s expected that the renovation will take at least two months.”