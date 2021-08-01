Over 30m Pakistanis immunised against coronavirus: Asad Umar

Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of administering five million coronavirus vaccine doses in six days, Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar revealed.

So far, 30 million people have been immunised in the country.

Pakistan has crossed 3 crore vaccinations. The first crore took 113 days. The second 28 days and the 3rd only 16 days. Pace has rapidly increased. All 6 days this week were a record. 9 lakh 34 thousand vaccinations yesterday . In last 6 days 5 million vaccinations were done. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 1, 2021

“The first crore took 113 days. The second 28 days and the 3rd only 16 days. Pace has rapidly increased. All six days this week were a record. Nine lakh 34 thousand vaccinations yesterday,” Umar tweeted Sunday.

In a media briefing Sunday, the minister said that NCOC has devised a plan for targeted lockdowns in the country which will be discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

He stressed four ways of protection against the virus:

>Wear masks

>Avoid gatherings

>Maintain social distancing

>Get vaccinated

The government plans to inoculate 40% of the population in big cities by the end of August.

Pakistan is presently battling the fourth wave of coronavirus. The infection rate in the country has jumped to 8.02%. In the last 24 hours, 5,000 new cases were reported, while 69 people succumbed to the virus.

According to health departments, on Friday, Sindh administered 85,000 vaccines in a day, while Punjab has been immunizing over 500,000 people every day.

On Sunday, Sindh Health Secretary Qasim Soomro said that at least one round-the-clock vaccination centre will be run in every district of the province.

Lockdowns

The Sindh government, in a bid to control the rapid coronavirus spread, has imposed a lockdown in the province, with a focus on Karachi, from July 31 to August 8.

Here are the new SOPs announced by the government:

Small-scale public transport will stay open.

Large-scale transport will operate with some restrictions.

Grocery stores, meat shops, and milk shops will stay open till 6pm.

Pharmacies and medical facilities will be open 24/7.

Cabinet meeting and assembly sessions to be moved online.

Offices to call in minimum staff.

Ports to remain open.

Utility, food, and pharmaceutical companies to stay open.

Only deliveries allowed for restaurants, takeaway banned.

Movement of media persons allowed, but they will have to wear masks.

The Lahore administration has decided to impose a smart lockdown in 13 localities till August 12.

Primary Health Secretary Sarah Aslam has issued a notification stating that a smart lockdown will be placed in IMI Society, Johar Town, Green City, Shami Road, Muslim Town, Wahdat Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi, and Model Town.

The following restrictions will be placed under the lockdown:

All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices to remain closed

Complete ban on movement

Complete ban on gatherings of all kinds

The decision was taken after cases of the Delta variant surged in the cities.

Delta variant

Most of the cases reported in Sindh and Punjab are of the Delta variant. The new strain, first traced in India, is highly transmissible and lethal.

The Delta variant appears to cause severe symptoms such as:

• Stomach pain

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Loss of appetite

• Hearing loss

• Joint pain

Other symptoms include skin rash, change in the colour of toes, sore throat, shortness of breath, as well as loss of smell, diarrhoea, headache, and runny nose.

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

Sanitize hands more often

Wear a mask

Avoid public gatherings

Get vaccinated as soon as possible

Avoid meeting people with symptoms

Avoid unnecessary travel

