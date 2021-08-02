Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Operation for stranded Karachi ship to start August 15

Area cordoned off

Posted: Aug 2, 2021
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

The work to withdraw the stranded Heng Tong 77 off Karachi's shore will be started on August 15.

The cargo ship has been stuck at Sea View beach for twelve days. A rescue operation was completed and the oil is being extracted.

According to the authorities, they are not able to start a withdrawal operation because the level of sea water is low.

People have been trying to catch a glimpse of the ship but the Army and Navy have cordoned off the area.

Heng Tong 77 departed from India’s Chennai for Istanbul. On July 18, it stopped in Karachi for staff changes. The high tide pushed it towards the coast, a few kilometres away from Sea View.

Experts from the Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Navy warned of the shipping breaking down. This could result in environmental hazards such as oil spills.

