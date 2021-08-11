Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Only 4 labour officers in Islamabad for 2m city

Director summoned on August 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
There are just four labour officers for 63 brick kilns and factories in the capital city, the Islamabad High Court was told Wednesday. A report submitted by the deputy commissioner of the capital city revealed that for a population of two million, there were insufficient employees in the Islamabad Labour Department. "How will action be taken against culprits if the department is empty? Who will the labourers go to? Where will they file their complaints?" advocate Umar Aijaz Gillani, a member of the commission probing bonded labour in Islamabad, said. Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed anger over the department. "What's stopping the Labour Department from doing its job? Why hasn't it been cracking down against bonded labour?" he asked. The court has summoned the department's director to court on August 31. Earlier this year, the court formed a commission to investigate cases of bonded labour in Pakistan. In February, the commission prepared a report which revealed that none of the brick kilns in Islamabad were registered. Most of the brick kilns in Islamabad are built on agricultural land taken on lease or contract for a period of two to three decades. “Some of the brick kilns are clustered in a particular area but some are located far away from each other. Scattered and far-away location of brick kilns has some serious consequences for the prevalence of bonded labour practices,” it added. Consequently, the commission presented the following recommendations in court: The laws should deal with the practice of “vicious debt” with an iron fist.The labour department should ensure the registration of all brick kilns.NADRA should issue CNICs to all brick kiln workers and register their families.No family should be allowed to work as a single unit.Children below the age of 14 years should not be permitted to work in brick kilns. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

There are just four labour officers for 63 brick kilns and factories in the capital city, the Islamabad High Court was told Wednesday.

A report submitted by the deputy commissioner of the capital city revealed that for a population of two million, there were insufficient employees in the Islamabad Labour Department.

“How will action be taken against culprits if the department is empty? Who will the labourers go to? Where will they file their complaints?” advocate Umar Aijaz Gillani, a member of the commission probing bonded labour in Islamabad, said.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed anger over the department.

“What’s stopping the Labour Department from doing its job? Why hasn’t it been cracking down against bonded labour?” he asked.

The court has summoned the department’s director to court on August 31.

Earlier this year, the court formed a commission to investigate cases of bonded labour in Pakistan. In February, the commission prepared a report which revealed that none of the brick kilns in Islamabad were registered.

Most of the brick kilns in Islamabad are built on agricultural land taken on lease or contract for a period of two to three decades. “Some of the brick kilns are clustered in a particular area but some are located far away from each other. Scattered and far-away location of brick kilns has some serious consequences for the prevalence of bonded labour practices,” it added.

Consequently, the commission presented the following recommendations in court:

  • The laws should deal with the practice of “vicious debt” with an iron fist.
  • The labour department should ensure the registration of all brick kilns.
  • NADRA should issue CNICs to all brick kiln workers and register their families.
  • No family should be allowed to work as a single unit.
  • Children below the age of 14 years should not be permitted to work in brick kilns.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
bonded labour Islamabad High Court (IHC)
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Islamabad high court, bonded labour, commission, labour department
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.