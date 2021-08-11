Only 4 labour officers in Islamabad for 2m city

There are just four labour officers for 63 brick kilns and factories in the capital city, the Islamabad High Court was told Wednesday.

A report submitted by the deputy commissioner of the capital city revealed that for a population of two million, there were insufficient employees in the Islamabad Labour Department.

“How will action be taken against culprits if the department is empty? Who will the labourers go to? Where will they file their complaints?” advocate Umar Aijaz Gillani, a member of the commission probing bonded labour in Islamabad, said.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed anger over the department.

“What’s stopping the Labour Department from doing its job? Why hasn’t it been cracking down against bonded labour?” he asked.

The court has summoned the department’s director to court on August 31.

Earlier this year, the court formed a commission to investigate cases of bonded labour in Pakistan. In February, the commission prepared a report which revealed that none of the brick kilns in Islamabad were registered.

Most of the brick kilns in Islamabad are built on agricultural land taken on lease or contract for a period of two to three decades. “Some of the brick kilns are clustered in a particular area but some are located far away from each other. Scattered and far-away location of brick kilns has some serious consequences for the prevalence of bonded labour practices,” it added.

Consequently, the commission presented the following recommendations in court:

The laws should deal with the practice of “vicious debt” with an iron fist.

The labour department should ensure the registration of all brick kilns.

NADRA should issue CNICs to all brick kiln workers and register their families.

No family should be allowed to work as a single unit.

Children below the age of 14 years should not be permitted to work in brick kilns.

