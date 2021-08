Listen to the story

A man was killed and five people injured after a two-storey building in Kandhkot’s Shahi Bazaar collapsed Sunday morning.

According to officials, the building was old and dilapidated.

The injured people have been moved to the hospital.

Rescue 1122 teams have reached the site and an operation to pull out people stuck under the debris is underway.

We will update the story as more details come in