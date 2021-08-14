Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

OGRA recommends increase in petrol price

New prices will take effect from August 16

Posted: Aug 14, 2021
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: File

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended today (August 14) Rs2.50 per litre increase in the price of high-speed diesel and 50 paisa in the price of petrol.

The process summary has been forwarded to the government.

The final approval with regard to revision in prices, however, rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The new prices will take effect from August 16.

The price of high-speed diesel and light diesel oil is Rs116.53 and Rs84.67 per litre, respectively.

Related: Pakistan petrol price increased to Rs119.8 per litre

On July 21, the government had increased the price of petrol which cost Rs119.8 per litre previously it was Rs118.09 per litre.

Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days. OGRA submits its proposals to PM Imran Khan who takes the final decision then.

