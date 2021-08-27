Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
Odds news from Pakistan: Jinns give missing person’s whereabouts

Colleges in Karachi ask students to pair up in final exam

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The Sindh High Court has heard that jinns had given the whereabouts of a missing man to his family. In yet another odd piece of news, colleges in Karachi ran out of question papers and asked students to help each other, but they won’t call it cheating.

The Sindh High Court heard cases on missing persons on Thursday. One petitioner insisted that his brother Usman Ghani, one of the missing persons, was in the Malir prison. The investigation officer said he had already spoken to the jail authorities and Usman was not found in the said prison. The court then asked Usman’s family who had informed them about Usman’s possible whereabouts. The answer made everyone in the court chuckle.

The petition told the court that jinns had informed him that his brother Usman was in barrack number 9 at Malir jail to be precise. He claimed the jinns lived with him.

 
 
 

The court was amused. It asked if the Ranger’s prosecute could seek help from jinns to find missing persons.

The court ordered that the petitioner be shown every barrack in the Malir jail and allowed to meet every single prisoner to clear his doubts.

Good Samaritans

Meanwhile, intermediate students in Karachi sat for their chemistry exams on Thursday. A report in a local newspaper claims some of the girls colleges ran out of question papers and they asked students to pair up – a strange proposition for final exams!

Students told the newspaper that at Apwa Government Degree college Karimabad invigilators ran out of the question papers before half of the class was handed the sheets. The invigilators then asked students to pair up and use a single question paper.

The arrangement allowed many students to be good Samaritans and they helped their fellow students to whatever degree they could.

Chemistry allowed them to bond well, we must say. Would you call it exam cheating?

