Odd news Pakistan: First donkey export form, Aamir Liaqat arrested

Breeding donkeys for export is a business idea that many people may reject with an “ew!” However, the Punjab government has come with precisely this plan. It has set up the first donkey breeding form in the city of Okara.

The Punjab government plans to raise some of the best breeds of donkeys, a news report says.

The form has been set up in response to the rising demand for donkeys in China and other countries and the Punjab government wants to export donkeys to these nations, the reports said.

Breeders have already begun their work at the form.

Apparently, China is unable to meet its domestic demand for donkeys though it is said to be one of the largest donkey breeders in the world.

What China does with donkeys?

While many Pakistanis believe that Chinese demand for donkeys was led by meat consumption, a 2019 Guardian report reveals that China is slaughtering donkeys to use their hides in traditional medicine.

The report said half the world donkeys were to be wiped out in the next five years from 2019 as china requires 4.8m donkey hides a year “to satisfy the demand for a gelatin-based traditional medicine called ejiao.”

At this pace world donkey population of 44m was to be halved within five years. Since 1992, the donkey population in China has fallen by 76%.

British charity Donkey Sanctuary has advocated donkey forms to replenish the decreasing donkey population as the animal is very slow to reproduce, Guardian reported.

Aamir Liaqat arrested

In other odd news from Pakistan, a report on Aamir Liaqat’s arrest may surprise many readers.

The person in question is not the famous TV show host Aamir Liaqat Hussain who is known for his catchphrase “Aam khayega”(Would you have some mangoes). However, the daily Jang newspaper made sure that the name Aamir Liaqat appears on the headline when it reported the arrest of one Aamir Liaqat, who was booked in a harassment case.

Aamir Liaqat’s namesake was arrested by Lahore’s Model Town police. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town says the accused had been harassing a woman for the last four days.