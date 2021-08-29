Sunday, August 29, 2021  | 20 Muharram, 1443
Odd news: Nawaz requests Palak Gosht, burka demand peaks

Tears well up in Shehbaz's eyes

Posted: Aug 29, 2021
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif attended the PDM's Karachi meeting on August 28, 2021 via video link. (Photo Twitter)

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif have amused people in Karachi for completely different reasons.

During the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting on Saturday, Nawaz Sharif requested that he be shipped a serving of Karachi’s Palak Gosht that he once enjoyed in the city.

The elder of the two Sharifs participated in the PDM meeting via video link from London.  At one point, he reminisced about Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan leader (late) Shah Ahmad Noorani who had thrown a dinner party for Nawaz Sharif. “I still savour the fine and delicious food. The Palak Gosht (meat with spinach) he served is unlikely to be found anywhere today,” he said.

Nawaz said if there were any “leftovers” from the Palak Gosht, meat with spinach, served at the dinner for the PDM leaders, it should be sent to him. His remarks amused the participants, who had a hearty laugh.

Shehbaz wells up

The younger Sharif, Shehbaz, surprised Karachiites, when he met notables from Karachi’s NA-249 Baldia Town constituency. As he listened to them describe the problems the city faces, Shehbaz welled up and almost wept when he said that Karachi was being treated like a stepchild with its rulers behaving like stepmothers.

An overwhelmed Shehbaz said he prayed that Karachi’s situation would improve ”before I die because Pakistan cannot make progress without Karachi turning into a prosperous city.”

Burka demand

Burqa-clad women shop at market in downtown Kabul on August 28, 2021. (Photo AFP)
Burqa-clad women shop at market in downtown Kabul on August 28, 2021. (Photo AFP)

In other odd news from Pakistan, Peshawar has seen demand for burkas (or burqas) climb since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Burka-sellers in Peshawar have told journalists that sales have grown sharply since the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15. They believe the burkas they sold were being exported to Afghanistan, where women are now expected to cover from head to toe.

The demand for burkas has gone up despite assurances from the Taliban that only headscarves may suffice.

Two days after the Kabul was taken over, the Taliban’s Qatar office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Britain’s Sky News that the burka was not the only hijab (headscarf) that women could use, and “there are different types of hijab not limited to the burqa.”

