HOME > News

North Waziristan: Police officer openly targeted in Mir Ali Bazaar

This is second target killing incident in a week

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

A police sub-inspector was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in North Waziristan.

Police said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shafique was returning from Miranshah on the motorcycle when two unidentified men opened fire at him in Mir Ali Bazaar.
The attackers fled the scene on the motorcycle.
North Waziristan District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said that Shafique was shot multiple times and died on the spot. The deceased was stationed at Tehsil Shewa.

The body was sent for a post-mortem to Mir Ali Hospital and was later sent for burial.

Last week, unidentified men opened fire and killed two tribal elders in Sargardan Chow of Miranshah, North Waziristan.
The victims were identified as Malik Sahab Rehman and Malik Khairullah.

Traffic policeman killed in Karak

A traffic policeman, Sepoy Irshad, was targeted in Sabirabad, Karak.

The unidentified attackers fled the scene. Police have started a search operation to arrest attackers.

