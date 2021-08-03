Noor Mukadam’s poster defaced in Sialkot

Noor Mukadam’s poster was reported to be defaced by unidentified men in Sialkot yesterday. It was displayed at the Ghanta Ghar showing Noor against a mural which she painted herself.

People are disgusted and have been questioning if it’s even safe for women to be living in Pakistan. Some have been wondering how could poster of a woman who was so brutally murdered bother someone.

Noor’s poster against a Mural she painted herself has been vandalised in Sialkot. Its painful to see how people can project their hate on a innocent woman. The woman who was a victim to such a gruesome crime. Pata nahi kis mawshre mein saans le rhe hain hum sab. #JusticeForNoor pic.twitter.com/L8468c68KZ — S🪐//JusticeForNoor (@Meinkyakrun) August 2, 2021

This is ridiculous..

Shame on you people..

Can’t even bear a poster #NoorMukadam#sialkot pic.twitter.com/GoS9eo7r2v — Aira Amin (@AiraAmin3) August 2, 2021

Posters displayed at the Ghanta Ghar in Sialkot depicting #NoorMukadam against a mural she painted herself has been vandalised.



And then we claim that this country gives dignity and respect to its women! pic.twitter.com/E0Y8Nk66yJ — Rai M. Azlan (@Mussanaf) August 2, 2021

Again we failed as a nation 😷

Such a shameful act poster of #NoorMukadam displayed at Ghanta Ghar, Sialkot has been demolished 💔#JusticeForNoor pic.twitter.com/ZTUr4bGifT — Komal Ansari | free 🇵🇸 (@DrKomal26) August 2, 2021

Noor Mukadam’s gruesome murder case has sparked the whole nation and protests have been held at various major cities in Pakistan. A GoFundMe campaign has raised an incredible $49,838 out of a goal of $120,000 to fight Noor Mukadam’s murder case in court.