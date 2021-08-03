Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Noor Mukadam’s poster defaced in Sialkot

People are enraged

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Noor Mukadam’s poster was reported to be defaced by unidentified men in Sialkot yesterday. It was displayed at the Ghanta Ghar showing Noor against a mural which she painted herself.

People are disgusted and have been questioning if it’s even safe for women to be living in Pakistan. Some have been wondering how could poster of a woman who was so brutally murdered bother someone.

Noor Mukadam’s gruesome murder case has sparked the whole nation and protests have been held at various major cities in Pakistan. A GoFundMe campaign has raised an incredible $49,838 out of a goal of $120,000 to fight Noor Mukadam’s murder case in court.

FaceBook WhatsApp
noor mukadam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.