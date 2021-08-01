Noor Mukadam’s killer won’t be spared, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Noor Mukadam’s killer will not able to escape justice just because he is from an influential family and a dual citizen.

He was taking calls from the nation Sunday.

“I have been following the Noor Mukadam case from day one. I know each and every detail,” said PM Khan. “It’s a horrific case.”

“This tragedy occurred over two days in front of their [Zahir’s domestic] staff. People say that the accused is from an influential family and he would get free, let me tell you no one will be able to escape,” he said. “Even if someone is a dual national and he thinks that he would be spared because of his US citizenship, he won’t.”

The prime minister said that Noor’s case has shocked the entire nation and it reminded everyone of the their own daughters.

‘Followed Afghan ambassador’s case as if it were of my own daughter‘

“I followed the Afghan ambassador’s daughter case as if she were my own daughter,” said Imran Khan. “Afghan people are our own and we think of them as our brothers.”

“I would like to commend the police that they followed each and every aspect of the case,” he said.

The police followed the three taxis that were used, with the help of the smart city cameras, where they went. They located the drivers and interviewed them, he said.

“Similarly, in Noor’s case, there were cameras installed inside [the house], so the police is following everything,” he added

Noor Mukadam murder case

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested Zahir Jaffer, from the crime scene. The crime has since gained national attention as the latest example of horrifying violence against women in Pakistan.

An Islamabad court has extended the physical remand of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, for two more days.

Jaffer was presented before the court amid high security on Saturday. Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhter heard the case.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Sajid Cheema told the court that the police needed time to go through each and every detail of the 40-hour CCTV footage obtained.

Noor’s father, Shaukat Ali Mukkadam, was present in court along with his lawyer Shah Khawar. Jaffer’s lawyer, on the other hand, opposed the decision pointing out that the suspect’s polygraph and other forensic tests were already conducted. It was decided in the previous hearing that there won’t be another extension in his physical remand, he said.