Zahir Jaffer’s parents to remain in prison till August 23

An Islamabad court has extended the judicial reman of Zahir Jaffer’s parents till August 23 in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee were taken to the court after the completion of their 14-day judicial remand.

They were, however, made to wait in the court’s record room, while a court official got their attendance marked in the court of Judicial Magistrate Naseeruddin.

On August 5, a court had rejected the bail petitions by the suspect’s parents. Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with the crime of their son Zahir Jaffer.

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

