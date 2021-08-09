Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Zahir Jaffer’s parents to remain in prison till August 23

They are accused of facilitating Noor Mukadam's murder

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An Islamabad court has extended the judicial reman of Zahir Jaffer’s parents till August 23 in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee were taken to the court after the completion of their 14-day judicial remand.

They were, however, made to wait in the court’s record room, while a court official got their attendance marked in the court of Judicial Magistrate Naseeruddin.

On August 5, a court had rejected the bail petitions by the suspect’s parents. Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with the crime of their son Zahir Jaffer.

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

Who’s who in the case:

Key accused: Zahir Jaffer (lawyer Mohammad Daniyal)

Zahir’s father: Zakir (lawyer Rizwan Abbasi)

Zahir’s mother: Asmat Adnan (lawyer Asad Jamal)

Noor Mukadam’s father: Shaukat Mukadam (lawyer Shah Khawar)

FaceBook WhatsApp
noor mukadam case Zahir Jaffer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.