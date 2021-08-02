Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Zahir Jaffer, who is accused of murdering and beheading 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, will be moved to the Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand. He will be presented again before a judicial magistrate on August 16.

Jaffer was brought to the court under tight security on Monday after the completion of his physical remand. He was once again accompanied by more than 10 policemen and taken to the courtroom of West Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi. The courtroom was full of policemen, journalists, and lawyers, making it claustrophobic during the case proceedings.

Judge Kundi asked the police to present the accused after which Zahir Jaffer walked towards the rostrum. She then requested him to take his mask off and he complied.

The judge asked his name and if he wanted to say something. Zahir remained silent even after the judge's asked him repeatedly if he has something to say in his defense. During this time, the court interaction was held in English, which is quite uncommon in civil courts.

After some time, Zahir remarked that his lawyer, Mohammad Daniyal, will answer all questions on his behalf.

Watch: SAMAA TV speaks to the lawyers On Kiran Naz’s show, 7 se 8

The judge then asked who was representing Noor Mukadam's family in the case. Her father, Shaukat Mukadam, came to the forefront and the judge asked who he was. "I am the father of this badqismat [unfortunate] woman," he said.

After this, Investigation Officer Inspector Abdul Sattar told the court that the murder occurred 12 days ago. He said that the police have attained all information they wanted from the suspect and don't require his physical custody anymore. He asked for Zahir's judicial remand and the court approved it.

Interacting with journalists outside the court, Shaukat Mukadam's lawyer Shah Khawar said that the investigation has been completed so far but it will continue will the suspect is in jail. When questioned if the family is satisfied with the investigation, he dodged the answer by saying that investigation is still ongoing.

He even clarified that Zahir Jaffer's polygraph test has not been taken, adding that the police took his photographic test which is important for identifying the suspect.

Duty Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar had been hearing the case but a new judge was assigned in the case because of court holidays.

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested Zahir Jaffer, from the crime scene. The crime has since gained national attention as the latest example of horrifying violence against women in Pakistan.

The story has been written by Islamabad-based journalist Qadeer Tanoli. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.