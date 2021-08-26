Noor Mukadam’s father challenges bail of Therapy Works CEO, employees

Noor, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered in Islamabad

Noor Mukaddam’s father Shoukat Ali Mukadam has approached the Islamabad High Court against the bail granted to Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five others in the Noor Mukadam case.

An additional sessions court had approved on Monday the bail of all the six employees of Therapy Works, including Dr Tahir Zahoor. The court ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each.

Noor’s father in his application said that the additional sessions court “did not follow the principle laid down in the numerous judgments of Superior Courts with regard to entertaining and deciding the Post Arrest bail applications.”

The petition also said that the additional sessions judge overstepped in his verdict by making observation regarding the evaluation of evidence.

Shoukat Mukadam in his application said that the Therapy Works CEO and employees are misusing their bail and are threatening the petitioner of dire consequences.

Two of Therapy Works employees lied about getting injured at Zahar Zakar’s house where Noor was murdered, the petition said. If the bail petition of the respondents is not cancelled, the petitioner shall suffer an irreparable loss, an application moved by Noor’s father read.

The case

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.