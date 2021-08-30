Monday, August 30, 2021  | 21 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s remand extended till Sept 6

He was sent back to prison

Posted: Aug 30, 2021
Photo: SAMAA TV

  • Noor, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered in Islamabad
  • Zahir Jaffer’s judicial remand extended till August 30
  • Police complete case challan, finds Zahir Jaffer guilty

A district and sessions court of Islamabad extended on Monday the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the murder case of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam.

Zahir was brought to the Islamabad Kachehri but was not produced before a judge. He was kept in the court lockup where prisoners brought from prison for case hearings are kept.

Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Imran marked Zahir’s attendance through Mandamus, a judicial remedy in the form of an order.

After the attendance, police took him back to prison.

Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty

The Islamabad police investigation has found Zahir Jaffer guilty of murdering 27-year-old Noor Mukaddam on July 20.

The Homicide Investigation Unit of the Kohsar police station prepared the case challan on Saturday. Jaffer’s parents, the Therapy Works CEO, and other suspects have been named as accomplices.

In the challan, the police have requested the court to give strict punishment to Jaffer. “Other suspects in the case should be penalised for hiding the crime from the police.”

noor mukadam case
 
