Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer gets access to US Consulate

He had a 25-minute long telephonic conversation

Posted: Aug 31, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Zahir Jaffer, accused of murdering Noor Mukadam, 27, in Islamabad, was granted access to the US Consulate from the Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

He had a 25-minute long phone call with the officials, according to the jail superintendent.

Earlier this week, the US Embassy in Islamabad had reached out to the Interior Ministry seeking permission for consular access with Zahir.

On Monday, the suspect’s judicial remand was extended till September 6. He was found guilty in the police investigation which was completed on August 29. The case challan will be submitted in the court soon.

In the challan, the police have requested the court to give strict punishment to Jaffer. “Other suspects in the case should be penalised for hiding the crime from the police.”

The case

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

Who’s who in the case:

Key accused: Zahir Jaffer (lawyer Mohammad Daniyal)

Zahir’s father: Zakir (lawyer Rizwan Abbasi)

Zahir’s mother: Asmat Adnan (lawyer Asad Jamal)

Noor Mukadam’s father: Shaukat Mukadam (lawyer Shah Khawar)

Co-accused: Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor

 
