Noor Mukadam case: Verdict reserved on Therapy Works CEO’s bail

An Islamabad court has reserved its verdict on the bail request of Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

On August 14, the Islamabad police arrested the owner and six employees of Therapy Works, an organisation where prime suspect Zahir Jaffer reportedly worked as a therapist. They were taken into custody on charges of concealing evidence.

In a hearing on Monday, the court heard the arguments on the bail applications of the Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoo and six employees. The court then reserved its judgement and is expected to announce it later today.

Tahir Zahoor has only been accused of hiding the evidence but he wasn’t present at the site of the murder, his lawyer Zafarullah told the court. He said that his client is 73 years old and suffers from diabetes, along with heart and kidney diseases.

Therapy Works employees had initially detained Zahir Jaffer and then handed him over to the police, the lawyer argued, adding that the charges against him are bailable.

The case

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.