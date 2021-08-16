Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir’s remand extended

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Therapy Works CEO, six employees arrested

Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand extended till August 30

Police to conduct DNA tests of two suspects

An Islamabad court has sent all the suspects in the murder case of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, including Zahir Jaffer, to jail till August 30.

In a hearing on Monday, the investigation officer told the court that fingerprints, other than those of the prime suspect, were found from the crime scene.

Consequently, on August 14, the Islamabad police arrested the owner and six employees of Therapy Works, an organisation where Zahir worked as a therapist. They were taken into custody on charges of concealing evidence. The suspects were remanded into police custody for two days.

All the suspects were presented in court on Monday. The police were granted permission to conduct DNA tests of two men, identified as Iftikhar and Jameel.

The court has extended the judicial remand of Zahir and summoned all the suspects in the case on August 30.

Meanwhile, the victim's father said that there was no point in investigating the fingerprints when the prime suspect was right in front of the police.

Earlier this week, Zahir's gardener, who has fled to his village in Mansehra after the murder, was arrested. The suspect was presented in the court of Judge Shahzad Khan and the deputy magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand. The suspect will be presented in court again on August 28.

On August 5, a court had rejected the bail petitions by the suspect’s parents. Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with the crime of their son Zahir Jaffer.

The case

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.