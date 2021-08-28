Saturday, August 28, 2021  | 19 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty

Challan to be submitted in court next week

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Zahir Jaffer being brought to court. File photo

Listen to the story
Noor, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered in IslamabadZahir Jaffer’s judicial remand extended till August 30 Police complete case challan The Islamabad police investigation has found Zahir Jaffar guilty of murdering 27-year-old Noor Mukadam on July 20. The Homicide Investigation Unit of the Kohsar police station prepared the case challan on Saturday. Jaffer's parents, Therapy Works CEO, and other suspects have been named as accomplices of the prime suspect. In the challan, the police have requested the court to give strict punishment to Jaffer. "Other suspects in the case should be penalised for hiding the crime from the police." The challan will be presented before an Islamabad sessions court next week. In a hearing on Friday, the court issued notices to Tahir Zahoor, CEO of Therapy Works, and five other employees. They were nominated in light of the supplementary statement of the prime suspect. The case Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20. The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate. The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20. A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father. Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents. Who’s who in the case:Key accused: Zahir Jaffer (lawyer Mohammad Daniyal)Zahir’s father: Zakir (lawyer Rizwan Abbasi)Zahir’s mother: Asmat Adnan (lawyer Asad Jamal)Noor Mukadam’s father: Shaukat Mukadam (lawyer Shah Khawar)Co-accused: Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor
FaceBook WhatsApp
  • Noor, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered in Islamabad
  • Zahir Jaffer’s judicial remand extended till August 30
  • Police complete case challan

The Islamabad police investigation has found Zahir Jaffar guilty of murdering 27-year-old Noor Mukadam on July 20.

The Homicide Investigation Unit of the Kohsar police station prepared the case challan on Saturday. Jaffer’s parents, Therapy Works CEO, and other suspects have been named as accomplices of the prime suspect.

In the challan, the police have requested the court to give strict punishment to Jaffer. “Other suspects in the case should be penalised for hiding the crime from the police.”

The challan will be presented before an Islamabad sessions court next week.

In a hearing on Friday, the court issued notices to Tahir Zahoor, CEO of Therapy Works, and five other employees. They were nominated in light of the supplementary statement of the prime suspect.

The case

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

Who’s who in the case:

Key accused: Zahir Jaffer (lawyer Mohammad Daniyal)

Zahir’s father: Zakir (lawyer Rizwan Abbasi)

Zahir’s mother: Asmat Adnan (lawyer Asad Jamal)

Noor Mukadam’s father: Shaukat Mukadam (lawyer Shah Khawar)

Co-accused: Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor

 
islamabad court noor mukadam case
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Noor Mukadam murder case, Islamabad court
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
SBCA warns people against buying 'illegal portions', pledges action
SBCA warns people against buying ‘illegal portions’, pledges action
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was 'publicity stunt'
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was ‘publicity stunt’
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Sindh schools, universities closed 'till further orders'
Sindh schools, universities closed ’till further orders’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.