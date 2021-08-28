Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty

Noor, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered in Islamabad

Zahir Jaffer’s judicial remand extended till August 30

Police complete case challan

The Islamabad police investigation has found Zahir Jaffar guilty of murdering 27-year-old Noor Mukadam on July 20.

The Homicide Investigation Unit of the Kohsar police station prepared the case challan on Saturday. Jaffer’s parents, Therapy Works CEO, and other suspects have been named as accomplices of the prime suspect.

In the challan, the police have requested the court to give strict punishment to Jaffer. “Other suspects in the case should be penalised for hiding the crime from the police.”

The challan will be presented before an Islamabad sessions court next week.

In a hearing on Friday, the court issued notices to Tahir Zahoor, CEO of Therapy Works, and five other employees. They were nominated in light of the supplementary statement of the prime suspect.

The case

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.