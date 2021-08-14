Noor Mukadam case: Police arrest another suspect

The Islamabad police have arrested another suspect, identified as Jan Muhammad, for his alleged involvement in the murder of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam.

He reportedly worked as a gardener at the house of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer. He had fled to his village in Mansehra after the murder.

The suspect was presented in the court of Judge Shahzad Khan and the deputy magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand. The suspect will be presented in court again on August 28.

Zahir Jaffer and his parents are already in Adiala Jail for the murder.

On August 5, a court had rejected the bail petitions by the suspect’s parents. Zahir’s parents had separately applied for bail on the grounds that they had no connection whatsoever with the crime of their son Zahir Jaffer.

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

Who’s who in the case: Key accused: Zahir Jaffer (lawyer Mohammad Daniyal) Zahir’s father: Zakir (lawyer Rizwan Abbasi) Zahir’s mother: Asmat Adnan (lawyer Asad Jamal) Noor Mukadam’s father: Shaukat Mukadam (lawyer Shah Khawar)



