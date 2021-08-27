Noor Mukadam case: Notices issued to Therapy Works CEO, employees

Noor, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered in Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five other employees in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Amir Farooq has summoned responses from the suspects.

An additional sessions court had approved the bail of all the six employees of Therapy Works, including Dr Tahir Zahoor. The court ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each.

Noor’s father Shoukat Ali Mukadam then approached the Islamabad High Court against the bail. His application stated that the additional sessions court “did not follow the principle laid down in the numerous judgments of Superior Courts with regard to entertaining and deciding the Post Arrest bail applications.”

In the hearing on Friday, Barrister Qasim Nawaz told the court that the suspects hid facts from the additional judge and tried to mislead him. “Two of Therapy Works employees lied about being injured at Zahir Jaffer’s house where Noor was murdered,” he said.

After this, the FIR was read out loud in court. Justice Farooq nominated the employees and CEO of Therapy Works in light of the supplementary statement of the prime suspect.

The court has summoned a complete record of the statements of the suspects and the crime from the police at the next hearing.

The case

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

The investigation officer Abdul Sattar told SAMAA Digital that CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that when Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside, the chowkidar closed the gate.

The body was brought to hospital at around 12:10am on the day of the incident but the post-mortem was conducted the next morning at around 9am, said Abdul Sattar. He said that according to the postmortem report, the murder took place around at 7pm of July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Later on, three more sections were added to the case in a supplementary application on July 24. These sections were made part of the case based on revelations made by Zahir Jaffer in front of police investigators during his physical remand. This supplementary application led to the arrest of Zahir Jaffer’s parents.