No vaccine shortage in Sindh, Pfizer doses to arrive soon

There’s no coronavirus vaccine shortage in Sindh, Health Minister Azra Pechuho said Friday.

In a press conference with Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, she said that the provincial government is prepared to provide ventilators and oxygen cylinders to hospitals if the need arises.

“People above the age of 80 years can get the Moderna vaccine,” Pechuho said. “Students traveling abroad will be administered Pfizer. A fresh consignment of the vaccine will soon arrive in Sindh.”

On Thursday, over 1,700 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the province, while 38 people succumbed to the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, more than 200,000 people have been vaccinated.

According to the minister, most of the new cases reported in the province were from Karachi. The city’s district Central and East have the highest coronavirus positivity ratio.

Earlier this month, the government set up mobile vaccination units across the province to encourage people to get immunised.

Gap between Covid shots reduced

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Centre announced people across Pakistan can now get their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine after 28 days.

Earlier, the government was administering the second shot 42 days after the first one.

People don’t have to wait for a government SMS to get the second dose as well.

You can get the second dose of the vaccine ANYTIME after the minimum time interval has elapsed. SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan

If you have missed your second shot, you should get it as soon as possible.

The NCOC added that from September 10, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel. It will be mandatory for the travellers to show their immunisation certificates before boarding.

Vaccination for students, pregnant women

Recently, the government allowed students of and above the age of 16 years to get vaccinated. They will be administered the Moderna vaccine. The new instructions will be valid for teenagers studying in universities and colleges where Covid-19 vaccination has been made compulsory. The Moderna jab can also be given to pregnant and lactating women.

An advisory issued by NCOC revealed that these people should not administer the Moderna jab:

If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction.

In general, persons with an immediate non-anaphylactic allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive additional doses, unless recommended after review by a health professional with specialist expertise.

Those who have experienced a mild episode of COVID-19 in the recent past can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is completed.

Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become clinically stable.

