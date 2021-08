No reason to ban TikTok: Islamabad High Court tells PTA

The Islamabad High Court has instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to review its ban on TikTok across the country.

On Saturday, Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a six-page order against PTA’s restriction on the video-sharing application. TikTok was banned by the country for the fourth time on July 21.

The court has asked the IT secretary to respond on Pakistan’s policy for social media apps.

“There’s no reason for PTA to ban TikTok,” the order stated. “In the hearings at the Sindh and Peshawar high courts earlier, the authority said that over 10 million people across the country use the application.”

Ninety-nine percent of these people have no objections over the app’s content. “There are only a handful of profiles that have been posting objectionable content and there’s no reason to ban the app for them.”

The court pointed out that TikTok is mostly used by people from the lower-income segments who are making money out of it. The PTA, too, has accepted that the application has more benefits than disadvantages.

On Friday, Justice Minallah expressed his anger with PTA for banning the app and ordered a consultation with the federal government to make rules for the telecommunication authority.

Does the PTA want to isolate Pakistan from the outside world? You should close Google too then. This is the 21st century and people earn their livelihood through social media. “If such videos are also uploaded on YouTube, will you also close YouTube?” he said.

TikTok ban

On July 21, the PTA blocked access to TikTok under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016. This was the fourth time the app has been banned in the country.

“The action was taken due to the continuous presence of inappropriate content on the platform and its failure to take such content down,” the PTA said in a press statement.

First ban: October 9, 2020

The video-sharing app was first blocked in Pakistan on October 9, 2020, over “obscene and immoral” content. The PTA said it had issued a final notice to the app and gave considerable time to respond and develop and an effective mechanism for ‘proactive moderation of unlawful online content.’ TikTok has failed to fully comply with the PTA’s instructions, a press release sent by the authority reads.

The ban was, however, reversed after 10 days. The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

Second ban: March 11, 2021

The PTA blocked TikTok for the second time on the high court’s orders on March 11.

“In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App,” the PTA said in a Twitter post.

The order to block the app was issued by the PHC over the presence of “immoral content” on the platform. In his short order, PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan told the authorities that the ban should not be revoked till objectionable content is removed.

A man filed a petition in the high court on September 8, 2020. He said that he approached the court after the PTA and other institutions failed to take notice of the “immoral and objectionable” content on the app.

The ban was reversed after three weeks.

Third ban: June 28, 2021

The app was blocked for the third time on orders of the Sindh High Court on June 28 over “immoral” and “objectionable” content. The ban was reversed after four days after PTA assured the content will be monitored.

TikTok has removed over six million videos in Pakistan due to nude and sexual content, from January till March this year, it announced.

The exact number of videos removed from January till March was 6,495,992. Pakistan is second on the list behind the US where 8,540,088 videos were removed.

