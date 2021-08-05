Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

No pillion riding in Karachi from Muharram 8 to 10

This excludes women, children, journalists, senior citizens

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has banned pillion riding in Karachi from Muharram 8 to 10 [August 17 to August 19]. It issued a notification on Thursday with a list of rules being imposed for the first 10 days of Muharram. They are being imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis, or tazia. The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services. Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed the police to ensure the implementation of the orders. People violating the directive will be punished. Earlier, Punjab and Sindh governments announced SOPs for processions in Muharram. Majalis should be held in open spaces.There will be on-spot vaccination.Masks and sanitizers are mandatory.Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.Make sure social distancing and cleaning takes place.Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has banned pillion riding in Karachi from Muharram 8 to 10 [August 17 to August 19].

It issued a notification on Thursday with a list of rules being imposed for the first 10 days of Muharram. They are being imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis, or tazia.

The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed the police to ensure the implementation of the orders. People violating the directive will be punished.

Earlier, Punjab and Sindh governments announced SOPs for processions in Muharram.

  • Majalis should be held in open spaces.
  • There will be on-spot vaccination.
  • Masks and sanitizers are mandatory.
  • Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.
  • Make sure social distancing and cleaning takes place.
  • Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
muharram pillion riding
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Muharram, pillion riding in karachi, karachi double sawari on Muharram
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam's legal case in 19...
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam’s legal case in 19 hours
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.