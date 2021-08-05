No pillion riding in Karachi from Muharram 8 to 10

The Sindh government has banned pillion riding in Karachi from Muharram 8 to 10 [August 17 to August 19].

It issued a notification on Thursday with a list of rules being imposed for the first 10 days of Muharram. They are being imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis, or tazia.

The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed the police to ensure the implementation of the orders. People violating the directive will be punished.

Earlier, Punjab and Sindh governments announced SOPs for processions in Muharram.

Majalis should be held in open spaces.

There will be on-spot vaccination.

Masks and sanitizers are mandatory.

Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.

Make sure social distancing and cleaning takes place.

Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.