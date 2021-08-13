Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Next elections results will be acceptable to all: PM Imran Khan

He launches alien registration cards and mobile vans of NADRA

Posted: Aug 13, 2021
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The next election will actually be a 21st century election, no rigging, no fraud and its results will be acceptable to everyone, Prime Minister Imran Khan said during the inauguration of the mobile van and alien registration cards of NADRA.

Addressing

the audience, PM Khan applauded the interior ministry and NADRA staff for making

the process easy.

He said that Pakistan still hosts at least three million Afghan refugees and others are not registered because they do not have CNICs, rendering them non-citizens, therefore, alien identity cards would be helpful for those who do not have a CNIC.

The PM said that it will help bring them into the mainstream so they can run their businesses, get admission in private educational institutions, private employment, mobile SIMs, utility connections, open bank accounts, and register vehicles.

“I believe that the sole solution for fraud and rigging is technology. With the help of data and technology syncing together. We will hold historic elections and the results would be acceptable to all.”

Imran Khan also inaugurated 90 new mobile registration vans an effort to expand the outreach of NADRA offices to the tehsil level.

On August 7, the premier was given a demonstration of the EVMs.

According to Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, the machines can work without internet and wifi. They can test rigging during and after the polls and help with audits too.

Here's how the machines will work:

  • An election officer will first remove the seal from the machine.
  • Once it's turned on, voters will be told to press a button through which they will be able to cast their votes.
  • The machine will then print a ballot paper.
  • The voter will be given the paper and asked to slip it into the ballot box.

In November 2020, PM Khan announced that his government wanted to introduce e-voting in Pakistan to make the elections transparent. He made a committee comprising Azam Swati and Shafqat Mehmood to introduce the new electoral reforms.

The government will need the Parliament's approval to use these machines in the next elections.

