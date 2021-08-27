New PCB chairman set to be elected on September 13

The elections for the position of the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman are set to be held on September 13, the board announced on Friday.

According to a press release, the PCB election commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed has called a special meeting of the Board of Governors to elect the 36th PCB chairman.

“The Election Commissioner made the decision in his first meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday afternoon, in which he also directed that notices of the special meeting be issued to the BoG members. Such notices have been issued,” the press release read.

Earlier, a formal notification was issued by the federal government nominating the former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali for the PCB Board of Governors.

The notification was issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the PCB.

“In exercise of the power conferred in Paragraph 12 (1) (b) of the constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board, 2019, the prime minister in the capacity as patron-in-chief pleased to nominate Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali as members of BoGs of the board with immediate effect,” read the notification.

Ehsan Mani stepped down from the PCB Chairman post after completing his three-year term. He was granted an extension to continue as PCB chief, however, he refused to accept the offer.

Sources privy to the development said that Ramiz is leading the race for the vacant post.

Historically, the patron’s nominees end up becoming the PCB chairman, and this time it seems that Raja, who was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team under Imran’s captaincy, will continue the trend.