NCOC’s new guidelines for Moderna vaccine

The National Command and Operation Center has provided new guidelines for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the NCOC, the Moderna vaccine can be given to the general public and to students over the age of 16.

It can also be given to pregnant women.

This development comes amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, especially Sindh and Punjab. Experts have warned that Pakistan has entered the fourth wave of infection.

Coronavirus vaccinations are underway across the country, with more than 30 million people vaccinated so far.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.