NCOC releases special guidelines for Muharram gatherings, processions

Government-mandated coronavirus safety protocols should be followed in all gatherings and processions during the month of Muharram, the National Command Operation Centre has urged.

The NCOC has issued special guidelines in accordance with various recommendations by the religious leaders and ulema.

According to the guidelines, all participants must ensure they wear a mask and maintain social distancing during majalis and juloos.

The NCOC also stressed organisers to use thermal screening devices to check participants’ temperatures before allowing them entry and provide them hand sanitisers.

It said the venues should be well-ventilated private gatherings at home must be avoided, adding that safety precautions should be clearly displayed there.

The moon of Muharramul Haram was sighted in Pakistan on Monday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

The first month of the Islamic year began Tuesday, August 10. Youm-e-Ashur will fall on Thursday, August 19.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on the 10th of Muharram.

The government of Pakistan announces two public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram every year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.