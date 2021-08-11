NCOC reduces gap between Covid vaccine shots to 28 days

People across Pakistan can now get their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine after 28 days, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Wednesday.

Earlier, the government was administering the second shot 42 days after the first one.

The new instructions were passed after approval from the health ministry and experts. It is believed that the government wants people to stop delaying the second dose.

People don’t have to wait for a government SMS to get the second dose.

You can get the second dose of the vaccine ANYTIME after the minimum time interval has elapsed. SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan

If you have missed your second shot, you should get it as soon as possible.

The NCOC added that from September 10, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel. It will be mandatory for the travelers to show their immunisation certificates before boarding.

Earlier in the day, one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine reached Islamabad from China. A fresh batch of 1.5 million CanSino doses is expected to arrive in the country this week.

So far, over 38 million people have been vaccinated against the deadly virus. On Tuesday, 1,033,989 doses were administered.

Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,856 new coronavirus cases and 81 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 7.5%.

Recently, the government allowed students of and above the age of 16 years to get vaccinated. They will be administered the Moderna vaccine. The new instructions will be valid for teenagers studying in universities and colleges where Covid-19 vaccination has been made compulsory. The Moderna jab can also be given to pregnant and lactating women.

An advisory issued by NCOC revealed that these people should not administer the Moderna jab:

If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction.

In general, persons with an immediate non-anaphylactic allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive additional doses, unless recommended after review by a health professional with specialist expertise.

Those who have experienced a mild episode of COVID-19 in the recent past can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is completed.

Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become clinically stable.

