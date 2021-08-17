Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

NCOC introduces digital app to detect fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates

You can download it on Playstore

Posted: Aug 17, 2021
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: NCOC twitter

Now no one would be able to make fake certificates of Covid-19 vaccination because the National Command and Operation Centre has now launched a digital app to detect fake certificates.

The government stepped up its efforts after an increase a number of fake vaccination certificates were reported. People were using these for indoor dining, travel and hotel bookings.

NCOC in collaboration with NADRA has introduced Covid-19 vaccination digital app to detect fake certificates.

The app could be downloaded from Playstore and people would be able to get a pass by entering their CNICs and certificate numbers. If the certificate would be original then verification will be shown on the screen.

Foreigners, vaccinated in Pakistan, can download their passes by entering their passport and vaccination certificate numbers.

People can also download their certificates from the app.

So far, over 42 million people have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 3,669 new coronavirus cases and 72 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 6.8%.

Recently, the government allowed students of and above the age of 16 years to get vaccinated. They will be administered the Moderna vaccine. The new instructions will be valid for teenagers studying in universities and colleges where Covid-19 vaccination has been made compulsory. The Moderna jab can also be given to pregnant and lactating women.

