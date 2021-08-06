Nawaz won’t apply for UK asylum, says Sheikh Rasheed

Nawaz's request for visa extension has been rejected

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said he doesn't think that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will apply for asylum in the UK.

The British authorities rejected Nawaz Sharif’s request for an extension in his visit visa Thursday.

The PML-N leader’s six-month visit visa had expired, after which he had put in a request with the UK Home Office to grant him an extension on medical grounds.

The request was, however, denied by immigration.

If the situation comes to deportation, Nawaz will go to court and will try to lengthen the proceedings, the interior minister said.

We will see once the court's verdict comes, he said.

"People say that he's applying for asylum, I don't believe that," said Rasheed.

Rasheed said Nawaz has no intention of returning to Pakistan anytime soon.

"He went to the UK for four weeks to seek medical treatment and, it's been almost two years," he said.

He couldn't even prove to the British that he's ill."

If Nawaz wants to come to Pakistan, he can apply for a temporary travel document that is valid only airport to airport.