HOME > News

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro case

Rawalpindi Development Authority says contract was given against rules

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned opposition party PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif on August 24, in the Rawalpindi Metro contract case.

Shehbaz is accused of giving the contract for the renovation and landscaping of the metro project to Ahsan Iqbal’s brother Mustafa Kamal. NAB said according to the Rawalpindi Development Authority the contract was given against the rules.

NAB has sent summons to the Sharif house in which they have ordered him to appear to answer questions from a Rawalpindi investigation team on August 24. They ordered him to bring the contract details.

