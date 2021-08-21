NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro case

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned opposition party PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif on August 24, in the Rawalpindi Metro contract case.

Shehbaz is accused of giving the contract for the renovation and landscaping of the metro project to Ahsan Iqbal’s brother Mustafa Kamal. NAB said according to the Rawalpindi Development Authority the contract was given against the rules.

NAB has sent summons to the Sharif house in which they have ordered him to appear to answer questions from a Rawalpindi investigation team on August 24. They ordered him to bring the contract details.