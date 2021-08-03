Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Murtaza Wahab rules out possibility of door-to-door vaccination in Sindh

Says it will take years to vaccinate the province’s population

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

It will take years to vaccinate the whole population of Sindh if it is done door-to-door, the provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Tuesday.

He said 2,22,000 people got vaccinated in the province on August 2 and the government vows to keep this number consistent on daily basis. “People have to visit vaccination centres, we have to understand the ground reality.”

Wahab admitted that vaccination centres are getting crowded due to which people are facing difficulties. However, he said, as many as 11 vaccination facilities have been made functional in the last 24 hours while the government is planning to set up more.

He said mobile vaccination units have also been made functional throughout Sindh and to meet Karachi’s needs, some of them have been called back from different parts of Sindh.

The adviser to the chief minister complained that political rivals have wrongfully criticised the Sindh government for imposition of restrictions amid the rapid rise in cases of the Delta variant throughout the province.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government’s similar steps in Lahore hardly come under the radar. “But when the Sindh government responds to the 27% positivity rate in Karachi, everyone uses that for political point-scoring.” He alleged that PTI members are misleading the nation.

Wahab claimed that when Sindh banned public transport “the federal government wrote to us asking us to reverse the decision.”

He said the centre has not necessitated coronavirus testing at airports and has asked the provinces to decide themselves. “A collective policy is required in this regard to the fight against the spread of the Delta variant,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh vaccination Murtaza Wahab Aamir Liaquat PTI Sindh government criticise PPP Murad Ali Shah
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.