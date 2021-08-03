Murtaza Wahab rules out possibility of door-to-door vaccination in Sindh

It will take years to vaccinate the whole population of Sindh if it is done door-to-door, the provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Tuesday.

He said 2,22,000 people got vaccinated in the province on August 2 and the government vows to keep this number consistent on daily basis. “People have to visit vaccination centres, we have to understand the ground reality.”

Wahab admitted that vaccination centres are getting crowded due to which people are facing difficulties. However, he said, as many as 11 vaccination facilities have been made functional in the last 24 hours while the government is planning to set up more.

He said mobile vaccination units have also been made functional throughout Sindh and to meet Karachi’s needs, some of them have been called back from different parts of Sindh.

The adviser to the chief minister complained that political rivals have wrongfully criticised the Sindh government for imposition of restrictions amid the rapid rise in cases of the Delta variant throughout the province.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government’s similar steps in Lahore hardly come under the radar. “But when the Sindh government responds to the 27% positivity rate in Karachi, everyone uses that for political point-scoring.” He alleged that PTI members are misleading the nation.

Wahab claimed that when Sindh banned public transport “the federal government wrote to us asking us to reverse the decision.”

He said the centre has not necessitated coronavirus testing at airports and has asked the provinces to decide themselves. “A collective policy is required in this regard to the fight against the spread of the Delta variant,” he added.

