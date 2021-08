Murtaza Wahab has been appointed as the administrator of the Karachi Municipal Corporation, the Sindh government announced in a notification on Thursday.

Wahab has been appointed following orders by Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto. He will also retain his position as the advisor to the Sindh chief minister.

Wahab has been tasked to fix the local development-related issues, especially the functioning of the KMC. He replaces Laeeq Ahmed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.