News

Private partner to run Sindh drug rehabilitation centre

CM Murad orders the centre to be established in Qambar Shadadkot

Posted: Aug 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. FIle Photo

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to establish a 200-bed centre for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the Qambar Shahdadkot district.

Murad asked the province’s chief secretary and the police inspector-general to prepare a scheme to establish the facility.

“The government will establish the centre and a well-reputed private partner will run it,” he was quoted as saying in a press release by the Sindh government.

The CM, while presiding over a law and order review meeting on Wednesday, also directed the police to speed up its operations against drug traffickers and peddlers.

Shah directed Karachi’s Additional IG and all the regional DIGs not only to target the drug sellers but also to catch smugglers, major dealers and traffickers. “I am committed to purge the province of the different kinds of narcotics,” he said.

The minister said he had received reports about the drug trade being secretly carried out in many districts throughout the province and called for strict action against it.

He also directed the police, particularly of Karachi’s West district and Keamari and Kashmore’s Kambar-Shahdadkot to launch a special drive against the smuggling of petrol.

Police IG Mushtaq Maher briefed the chief minister regarding the issue, saying that 263 cases were registered against the drug mafia throughout the province.

The IG told the chief minister that during the last ten days, four cases of crimes against minorities were reported while 38 cases of violence against women were reported to the police in the duration.  

Maher said five cases of kidnapping were reported while from Aug 11 to 20, two cases of car snatching, 53 cases of car theft, 104 cases of motorcycle snatching, 1194 cases of motorcycle theft and 576 mobile snatching cases were reported.

The chief minister directed the IG to keep him sending him a progress report.

“I have information that some policemen, who were dismissed after being involved in serious crimes, were still working with some police officers in Karachi privately and this is unacceptable,” he added.

Murad also appreciated the police for ensuring the safety of the citizens during Independence Day celebrations and Ashura processions. He also lauded other law enforcement agencies for their performance.

