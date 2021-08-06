Multan: Four men arrested for blackmailing, harassing women online

The Multan Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing has arrested four men for blackmailing and harassing women online.

According to the police, the suspects hailed from Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Lodhran. An operation was launched by the Multan police after multiple complaints against the men were filed in the cybercrime wing.

“They were blackmailing women for money for months and threatened to post their pictures online,” the investigation officer said. The suspects’ mobile phones have been seized.

A case has been registered. The police have begun questioning the culprits.

Online harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal

