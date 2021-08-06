Multan: Four men arrested for blackmailing, harassing women online

Mobile phones seized, case registered: police
The Multan Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing has arrested four men for blackmailing and harassing women online.
According to the police, the suspects hailed from Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Lodhran. An operation was launched by the Multan police after multiple complaints against the men were filed in the cybercrime wing.
“They were blackmailing women for money for months and threatened to post their pictures online,” the investigation officer said. The suspects’ mobile phones have been seized.
A case has been registered. The police have begun questioning the culprits.
If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: