Muharram security: Pakistan Army deployed across the country

The government has decided to deploy Pakistan Army troops across the country from Muharram 1 to 13.

According to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, the government has prepared the security plan for processions during the month. The Pakistan Army with help the civil security forces.

The decision will be implemented in all provinces and Islamabad.

On Friday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a public holiday on 1st Muharram. In Sindh, a ban has been placed on pillion riding from Muharram 8 to 10.

Earlier, Punjab and Sindh governments announced SOPs for processions in Muharram.

Majalis should be held in open spaces.

There will be on-spot vaccination.

Masks and sanitizers are mandatory.

Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.

Make sure social distancing and cleaning takes place.

Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers.

