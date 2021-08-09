Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan, Youm-e-Ashur on August 19

The moon of Muharramul Haram has been sighted in Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Monday evening.

The first month of the Islamic year will begin Tuesday, August 10. Youm-e-Ashur will fall on Thursday, August 19.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on the 10th of Muharram.

The government of Pakistan announces two public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram every year.

