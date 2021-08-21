MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s sister dies in Karachi

The older sister of MQM founder Altaf Hussain passed away in Karachi on Saturday.

Saira Aslam, also known as Saira Khatun, was moved to the Darul Sehat Hospital after her health deteriorated. She reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

Family sources say Saira was 80 years old. She underwent knee surgery a few days ago and was recuperating at home. On Friday, her condition deteriorated and she was brought back to the Darul Sehat Hospital, where she breathed her last at around 2 pm Saturday.

Her friends and family members started arriving at the hospital after hearing of her demise. The family was yet to announce the timing of namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) and the place where she will be laid to rest.

Aslam used to be quite active in party politics following Altaf Hussain’s self-imposed exile in the UK since 1991. She has, however, been inactive since the MQM was split into two factions in 2016: MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar expressed sorrow on her demise and condoled with all of her family members. He said she would be remembered for her unprecedented services to the party.

This is a developing story and will be updated after more details come in.