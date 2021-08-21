Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s sister dies in Karachi

She underwent knee surgery a few days ago

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Saira Khatun, photographed at an event, was 80.

The older sister of MQM founder Altaf Hussain passed away in Karachi on Saturday.

Saira Aslam, also known as Saira Khatun, was moved to the Darul Sehat Hospital after her health deteriorated. She reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

Family sources say Saira was 80 years old. She underwent knee surgery a few days ago and was recuperating at home. On Friday, her condition deteriorated and she was brought back to the Darul Sehat Hospital, where she breathed her last at around 2 pm Saturday.

Her friends and family members started arriving at the hospital after hearing of her demise. The family was yet to announce the timing of namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) and the place where she will be laid to rest.

Aslam used to be quite active in party politics following Altaf Hussain’s self-imposed exile in the UK since 1991. She has, however, been inactive since the MQM was split into two factions in 2016: MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar expressed sorrow on her demise and condoled with all of her family members. He said she would be remembered for her unprecedented services to the party.

This is a developing story and will be updated after more details come in.

FaceBook WhatsApp
altaf hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir's remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir’s remand extended
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious in Islamabad apartment: police
Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious in Islamabad apartment: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.