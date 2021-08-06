MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother killed in firing at Lahore wedding

The brother of Punjab Provincial Minister Asad Khokhar was killed after unidentified men opened fire at his son’s wedding in Lahore Friday evening.

According to the police, Mubashir Khokhar passed away on spot. Two other people injured in the attack have been moved to the hospital.

Two men have been arrested and taken to an undisclosed location.

“The suspects brought their vehicle very close to Mubashir’s car and opened fire,” Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill told SAMAA TV.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other PTI leaders were at the ceremony as well. They were safely escorted out of the venue and are on their way back home, Gill added.

The story is being updated