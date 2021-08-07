Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother killed: FIR registered, suspect’s confession recorded

He was shot dead at a wedding

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Photo: Mubashir Khokhar/SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
An FIR of the murder of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar's brother was registered at Lahore's Defence C police station Saturday. Mubashir Khokhar was killed in firing by two men at his nephew's wedding Friday night. According to the police, the prime suspect, identified as Nazim, has been arrested. A case under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The suspect committed the crime to take revenge on Mubashir, the complaint stated. The victim had filed a murder case against him a few years back. In his statement to the police, Nazim confessed that he reached the venue at 8:15pm. He managed to enter without a security check and sat with the guests. "When the MPA and his brother were leaving with CM Usman Buzdar, I sneaked near their car and opened fire," Nazim told the police, adding that he planned the murder himself and bought the pistol for Rs40,000. The victim's post-mortem report revealed he was shot near his left eye. Mubashir passed away on the spot. CM Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding. Action should be taken against those found responsible for any lapses, he instructed. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

An FIR of the murder of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother was registered at Lahore’s Defence C police station Saturday.

Mubashir Khokhar was killed in firing by two men at his nephew’s wedding Friday night.

According to the police, the prime suspect, identified as Nazim, has been arrested. A case under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

The suspect committed the crime to take revenge on Mubashir, the complaint stated. The victim had filed a murder case against him a few years back.

In his statement to the police, Nazim confessed that he reached the venue at 8:15pm. He managed to enter without a security check and sat with the guests.

“When the MPA and his brother were leaving with CM Usman Buzdar, I sneaked near their car and opened fire,” Nazim told the police, adding that he planned the murder himself and bought the pistol for Rs40,000.

The victim’s post-mortem report revealed he was shot near his left eye. Mubashir passed away on the spot.

CM Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding. Action should be taken against those found responsible for any lapses, he instructed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
asad khokhar Lahore Murder
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
MPA Asad Khokhar, firing at wedding, Mubashir Khokhar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Pitiful state: Antelope at DC office moved to Karachi zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at DC office moved to Karachi zoo
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.