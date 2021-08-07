MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother killed: FIR registered, suspect’s confession recorded

An FIR of the murder of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother was registered at Lahore’s Defence C police station Saturday.

Mubashir Khokhar was killed in firing by two men at his nephew’s wedding Friday night.

According to the police, the prime suspect, identified as Nazim, has been arrested. A case under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

The suspect committed the crime to take revenge on Mubashir, the complaint stated. The victim had filed a murder case against him a few years back.

In his statement to the police, Nazim confessed that he reached the venue at 8:15pm. He managed to enter without a security check and sat with the guests.

“When the MPA and his brother were leaving with CM Usman Buzdar, I sneaked near their car and opened fire,” Nazim told the police, adding that he planned the murder himself and bought the pistol for Rs40,000.

The victim’s post-mortem report revealed he was shot near his left eye. Mubashir passed away on the spot.

CM Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding. Action should be taken against those found responsible for any lapses, he instructed.

