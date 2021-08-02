Money laundering: Shehbaz and Hamza’s bail extended till Aug 16

A Lahore banking court has extended the bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz till August 16 in the money laundering case against them.

Duty Judge Hamid Hussain heard the case Monday.

The hearing started in the morning during which the FIA said that Shehbaz and Hamza’s bail pleas should be dismissed if they fail to appear in court in the next 30 minutes.

The court adjourned that hearing and summoned the PML-N parliamentarians.

They appeared in court in the afternoon and their lawyers submitted a reply to the show-cause notice issued by the FIA.

Hamza Shahbaz told the court that he has declared all his properties to the FBR, adding that not an inch of his properties is undeclared.

Ata-ur-Rehman, who is representing the Sharif family, told media that FIA tried to use “cheap tactics” against his client. This is what people have to resort to when they know that their case has no merit or evidence. They wanted the bail petitions to be dismissed on a technicality.