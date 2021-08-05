Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Mob attacks mandir in Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong

Police, rangers called in to control situation

Posted: Aug 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021

The violence was precipitated about ten days ago. Photo: Screengrab of viral video

A video showing a mob attacking a mandir went viral on social media on Wednesday and emerged to be of the lone Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong city.

The men broke the windows and shouted Allah-o-Akbar as they vandalized the temple.

The city grew tense and the administration called in the police and rangers.

No arrests have been made so far as the police are investigating.

Police said that around 10 days ago, a seminary or madrassa teacher lodged a complaint that a young non-Muslim boy entered the seminary and desecrated it. The police registered a case and arrested the boy. But days later, a court released him on bail.

When he was released, however, a mob protested by shutting the city down and blocking the M5 motorway. Police tried to negotiate with the protestors but failed. It was after this that the protestors attacked the temple.

Shireen Mazari, the federal minister for human rights, said, “The attack on the Hindu temple in RYK is not simply condemnable but violates our constitution & the basic human rights of our citizens.”

Mazari said that her ministry is in touch with the local police since yesterday to ensure action against perpetrators.

PTI’s parliamentary secretary will visit the area today, she tweeted.

