Misbah tests positive for coronavirus in Windies, to undergo quarantine

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for coronavirus and, as such, will not depart for Lahore with the side later today (Wednesday), read a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The PCB said Misbah is asymptomatic and will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan.

He was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. “All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later today,” the press release read.

“The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing.”

Pakistan drew the two-match Test series 1-1 against the hosts, thanks to an epic 109-run victory in the second Test.

Left-handed batsman Fawad Alam scored a century in the first innings while left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged a ten-wicket hall to ensure Pakistan equal the series, which is a part of the International Cricket Council Test Championship.

“He is really young, and the way he is grooming himself and performing for Pakistan shows he is such a good talent,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said of Shaheen. “He is only improving day-by-day and learning as well. He is leading the bowling too, and it was fun watching him bowl.”

He also praised his formidable 158-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Fawad in the second innings.

“The way I played with Fawad and made that partnership was crucial and I thank the Almighty for getting us this win,” said Azam.

The performances help Fawad and Shaheen achieve notable rise in the ICC Test Rankings.

Fawad jumped up 34 places in the batting rankings to become 21st. Shaheen got into the top-10 in the bowling rankings for the first time and is now placed at number eight.

Before the Test series, Pakistan won the rain-marred four-match Twenty20 International series 1-0.



