Sunday, August 22, 2021  | 13 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was ‘publicity stunt’

In an interview with Samaa TV the woman responds to allegations

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Tiktoker who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan speaks to Samaa TV.

The woman who was assaulted by 400 men at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore has said that she had not invited anyone to come to the place. In an interview with Samaa TV, the Tiktoker rejected the notion that the incident was preplanned or a “publicity stunt.”

The woman has faced victim-blaming after the sexual assault that took place on August 14, the country’s Independence Day.

She said that her team members tried their best to protect her but could not withstand the charged mob, and they were tossed around.

“After that, I did not know who was found where. I did not know where I was,” she said.

She said some of her team members also sustained injuries.

The woman lamented that the police arrived at the scene after 2 and a half hours as her ordeal continued.

Responding to tirades of victim-blamers she said, “May Allah never bestow anyone with such fame.”

The woman appeared on TV wearing a turquoise colour headscarf. Samaa TV blurred her face and did not give out her name to protect her identity.

Trying to hold back tears, the woman told Samaa TV that since her childhood she had been going to the Minar-e-Pakistan every year on August 14 to celebrate Independence Day. “I used to hold my mothers’ hand when we came here,” he said.

‘made up things’

“I never told my fans to come and see me there. I did not upload such a video,” the Tiktoker said responding to the social media claims that she had uploaded a video inviting fans to join her at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

“People have made up so many things. I am already shaken, and them people are commenting that I had invited my fans. For God’s sake! I am not such a big star,” said the woman as she almost cried.

She confirmed that, eventually, it was the police that rescued her. she said one of her team members had telephoned the police.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Minar-e-Pakistan incident Tiktoker
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir's remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir’s remand extended
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious in Islamabad apartment: police
Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious in Islamabad apartment: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.