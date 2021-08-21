Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 66 men arrested after identification

400 men groped, harassed a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14

Over 100 men detained, 24 suspects identified

Vcitim’s medical reports confirmed assault

The Lahore police have arrested 66 men on charges of harassing and assaulting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan.

According to Lahore Investigation DIG Shariq Jamal, the men were identified via geofencing and face matching. “Their presence at the crime scene was confirmed by digital mobile forensics.”

Forty of these suspects will be presented before a Lahore court later in the day after which they will be sent to jail for an identification parade.

The police have, so far, detained 300 men in crackdowns in areas of Ravi Road, Badami Bagh, Lari Adda, and Shafiqabad. The police have sought help from National Data Bas Registration Authority (Nadra) for the men’s details and identification.

The CCTV footage shows that not a single police officer was present at the time of the incident. An inquiry committee is working to determine police negligence.

Punjab Minister for Prison Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said action against the perpetrators will be taken under Section 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes.–Whoever assaults or uses criminal force on any woman and strips her of her clothes and, in that condition, exposes her to the public view) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“Under the law, culprits are sentenced to life imprisonment and even death,” he added.

One suspect gets bail from Lahore court

A district and sessions court in Lahore has approved the pre-arrest bail of Shehroze Syed, one of the 400 suspects involved in harassing and assaulting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

Additional Session Judge Muhammad Saeed heard the appeal on Saturday. According to Syed’s petition, he wants to be a part of the police investigation but fears arrests.

The court has barred the police from arresting Syed till September 2. “The petitioner is a respectable citizen of the locality and has no previous record of such offence,” it ruled, adding that there is no incriminating material available on record to connect the petitioner with the commission of alleged offence.

The police have been instructed to present the case challan in the next hearing.

Prosecution orders forensic of viral video

The prosecution has, on the other hand, ordered the investigation team to conduct a forensic examination of the viral video.

The clothes the victim was wearing at the time of the assault have been collected. The police have been instructed to chalk out a map of the crime scene.

“The statements of the woman’s friends should be immediately recorded and her medical reports should be included in the police file,” the prosecutor added.

Minar-e-Pakistan incident

The victim said that she was at the Minar-e-Pakistan with her friends to make a video for her YouTube channel when suddenly more than 300 to 400 men attacked them. The victim said when she and her friends tried to get away from the crowd, the guards at the Minar opened the gate of the fence and they went inside.

The men jumped over the fence and surged towards us and started pulling me, the woman said. She said that they clawed and tore her clothes. She said that some men tried to help her but the crowd was so overwhelmingly large that they couldn’t do anything.

She said that the mob of men also assaulted her partner Amir Sohail’s friend and snatched his cellphone and Rs15,000. They even forcefully took off my gold ring and gold earrings, she said.

Videos of the incident surfaced later as many people present had cell phones and started recording the commotion. They show the woman walking with a crowd behind her before the men surround her. People can be seen raising their mobile phones to take videos and pictures of her and start pushing her around. As the scores of men surround her, the woman starts screaming frantically. As the video goes on, a man is heard saying “Azaan ho rahi hai.” The call to prayer had started to fill the air.

Another video shows men throwing the woman in the air.

The FIR was registered after the horrific footage of the woman being pushed, groped, and thrown in the air went viral on social media.